 'It is such an honour': Alia Bhatt collaborates with All Living Things Environmental Film Festival : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • 'It is such an honour': Alia Bhatt collaborates with All Living Things Environmental Film Festival

'It is such an honour': Alia Bhatt collaborates with All Living Things Environmental Film Festival

ALT EFF has screenings scheduled in over 20 cities throughout India with films selected from across 50 countries

'It is such an honour': Alia Bhatt collaborates with All Living Things Environmental Film Festival

Alia Bhatt supports All Living Things Environmental Film Festival. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, November 24

All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) is back with another edition. As the festival's advocate actor Alia Bhatt is all set to lend her support in bringing sustainability and storytelling together.

The Festival organisers on Friday said they are thrilled to join forces with actor, producer and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions.

The event is scheduled to take place from December 1-10 and is in its fourth year now. It is dedicated to leveraging the power of cinema to address pressing environmental issues.

Alia, celebrated for her conscientious approach and advocacy on social and environmental causes, is a natural choice for the role of an 'advocate' for the festival and everything it stands for, organisers said.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt established their production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, to bring stories that are relevant, strike conversations and connect with a larger demographic. ALT EFF shares this vision, utilizing the medium of film to engage audiences across the nation and prompt discussions on crucial topics.

This year, ALT EFF is set to make an even greater impact with screenings scheduled in over 20 cities throughout India with films selected from across 50 countries.

Here's a glimpse of what ALT EFF stands for :

Speaking of her association with the festival, Alia expressed her excitement and said in a statement, "It is such an honour to be associated with All Living Things Environmental Film Festival 2023. Cinema is not just a form of entertainment; it's a powerful tool for sparking an important conversation, and the festival is a great amalgamation of the same. At Eternal Sunshine Productions, our aim is to tell stories that evoke thought or change in whatever way possible and it's such a joy for us at Eternal to be supporting a festival that wants to tell powerful stories while being environmentally conscious, driving meaningful change. As a young production company this will be an instrumental learning and an important step towards fulfilling this vision."

The festival aims to reach diverse audiences, encouraging dialogue and promoting awareness of environmental challenges that demand collective attention.

#Alia Bhatt #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Sunny Deol gets teary eyed when Rajkumar Santoshi says, ‘Bollywood didn’t do justice…’

2
Punjab

Governor cannot veto bills passed by legislative assembly: SC

3
World

Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi

4
Sports first t20i

India win: Surya ‘shines’ at night but Rinku once again finishes off in style

5
Punjab

Home guard killed, 14 cops injured as Nihangs open fire in Kapurthala

6
Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Drilling to evacuate 41 trapped workers stopped again as operation hits another 'hurdle'

7
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: All post-evacuation arrangements in place, CM Dhami goes inside tunnel

8
Punjab

Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara clash: Tension simmered for two days, admn, cops failed to resolve issue

9
Punjab

AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in ED custody for 4 days

10
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt expresses gratitude to ex Sidharth Malhotra for her 'first love', 'I'm very thankful to Sid...'

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Late-night snag delays rescue operation

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: All post-evacuation arrangements in place, CM Dhami goes inside tunnel

NDRF conducts evacuation rehearsal using wheeled stretchers

Punjab government calls protesting farmer leaders for meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says meeting with farm leaders 'successful', to meet sugar mill owners tomorrow

While refusing to divulge the SAP of sugarcane agreed upon, ...

Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence

Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence

An appeal was filed by India against the death penalty award...

Delhi horror: Demon’s street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile’s social media

Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media

A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...

Afghanistan announces permanent closure of Indian embassy

Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi

Says the decision is a result of broader changes in policy a...


Cities

View All

Commuters bear brunt as farmers block rly tracks

Commuters bear brunt as farmers block railway tracks

Police nab sixth suspect in house trespass, ruckus case

Residents protest as potholed Fatehgarh Churian to Dera Baba Nanak road not recarpeted for years

Bank donates golf carts for Golden Temple pilgrims

SAD leader slams govt over Gurmeet Ram Rahim's furlough

Guv, govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Cap on fuel vehicles goes, UT to now focus on EV infra, sops

Cap on fuel vehicles goes, Chandigarh to now focus on EV infra, sops

Poisoning case: PGI tightens vigil, tells staff to adhere to uniform code

PNG leak scare: Chandigarh MC to closely monitor digging works in city

High Court notice to Chandigarh civic body on plea for enforcing animal birth control rules

UGC chief flags faculty shortage in institutions

AAP leader Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended by SC till December 4

AAP leader Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended by SC till December 4

Delhi Police arrests Neeraj Bawana gang’s member from Gurugram

Delhi excise 'scam': AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves court seeking bail

Delhi's air quality 'severe' again

Delhi horror: Refused Rs 350, drunk boy stabs teen 55 times

Protesting farmers squat on rail tracks

Protesting farmers squat on rail tracks

2 killed as bus hits bike, driver held after chase

Nawanshahr: Indian-origin girl becomes Australia’s youngest author

Lucknow sports hostel, Jalandhar govt school lads seal semis berth in hockey

Woman constable found dead in rly quarters, suicide suspected

Rail traffic hit as farmers block tracks

Rail traffic hit as farmers block tracks

GADVASU to get new dairy incubation centre

Devotees pay obeisance to Khatu Shyam

BVM, BCM schools share top honours

Voter list finalised for civic body poll, 11.47 lakh to decide fate

4 from Punjab’s Patran die in road accident in Haryana’s Sirsa

4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa

Folk music, song competitions mark Day 3 of youth festival

UP, Haryana groups enthral audience at theatre festival

PSMSU protest continues

Voter awareness programme held at Khalsa College