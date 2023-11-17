It was Malaika Arora, not Deepika, I discovered first, says Farah Khan, reveals how Shah Rukh took good care of her during 'Chaiyya chaiyya' shoot on train

IANS

Mumbai, November 17

Tagging her as her 'first child', filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan says she discovered Malaika Arora first and then Deepika Padukone.

Speaking about her own experience of shooting on a moving train for the song 'Chaiyya chaiyya', 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa', judge Malaika said: "I remember how challenging it is to dance on a moving train; we were all scared, so obviously, the attempt you made here on this moving platform must have been difficult for you too. It was a very good element that you brought in."

The anecdotes were shared on the celebrity dance show, where contestants attempted to try something new in the 'Pehli Baar' challenge, in the coming episode. Sangeeta Phogat, known for her accomplishments in the wrestling arena, leaves a lasting impression with her act on the Bollywood track 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' with choreographer Bharat Ghare.

Farah Khan, who had originally choreographed the song, reveals how she discovered the dazzling Malaika.

She said, "Everyone says I discovered Deepika, but I discovered Malaika first. She is my first child. Two days before the shoot of the song, I called Malaika to do this song. Before her, we had approached six-seven heroines but, nothing worked out.

"We were in a fix about whom to choose for this song. That's when Mickey Contractor told me that Malaika is a very good dancer. I said, 'Malaika is a model', and I wondered how she would do this Indian dance in a ghagra-choli. So, I called her to Ooty two days before, and we rehearsed at night, and we shot during the day."

Malaika was trembling as she climbed onto the train for the dance number.

"We just made her climb the train. She was trembling; literally, there was no safety, nothing. She had no makeup on, just kajal and a tattoo that Geeta made on her arms. And of course, Shah Rukh was there with her."

Farah revealed that Shah Rukh Khan took good care of Malaika.

"More than me, I think Shah Rukh took great care of her. Everyone used to ask us about safety precautions, and the only precaution I took was to take extra dancers. Laughs!"

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

#Deepika Padukone #Mumbai