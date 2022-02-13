It’s a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai: Kangana takes a dig at Deepika’s ‘Gehraiyaan’, calls it a ‘trash’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 13

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently turned a film critic when she wrote her assessment on recent release ‘Gehraiyaan’. Deepika Padukone‘s Gehraiyaan released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. She in fact wrote a long Instagram post where she presented her reviews about the movie. In a cryptic post, Kangana has called the Shakun Batra directorial “trash”.

She wrote, “I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance…in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don’t sell trash pls…bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can save it …it’s a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai 😉 .”

Kangana also shared a video clip of movie Himalay Ki God Mein (1965). The song “Chand si mehbooba ho meri kab aisa maine socha tha” plays in the Instagram story of the actress.

The actress has clearly asked people to acknowledge the kind of romance that was there in old movies (the notion that her post generated). She further said that skin show or pornography doesn’t tantamount to a film becoming hit and being liked by millennials.

Recently, at a press conference of her OTT show ‘Lock Upp’, she lashed out at a journalist who asked her a question about criticism around Deepika and Ananya’s clothes.

Reacting to this, Kangana had said that she does not to promote Padukone’s film, and had curtly said, “Look, I am here to defend those who can’t defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself, as she has the privilege and the platform, and I can’t promote her film here. Sit down!”

Kangana is known to be a brash actress when she present her views on different issues.

