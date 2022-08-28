It’s a dream run

Amazon miniTV has announced the release date of its upcoming sports drama titled Dhavak. Directed and produced by Abhishek Sharma, Dhavak stars Srishti Shrivastava and Vaibhav Talwar. The show will premiere on the platform on August 30. Actress Srishti Shrivastava will be seen in a new avatar. The story revolves around Sudha Singh (Srishti), a talented sprinter from Uttar Pradesh, who aspires to win a gold medal, but societal barriers stand in the way of her quest. The story takes a very interesting turn as a ‘race swayamwar’ decides her fate!

“I am so honoured and glad to be a part of Dhavak. It will inspire women across the country, while driving home the point that dreams are achievable when you put your heart and soul into them,” she says.