It’s a teen drama

Amazon miniTV’s teen-drama series, Campus Beats, is being lauded for its
unbridled emotions, thought-provoking narrative and talented cast, including Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Harsh Dingwanii, Tanya Bhushan and Dhanshree Yadav.
Shantanu Maheshwari decoded the unique essence of Campus Beats and how it is a must-watch for everyone. “There are very few teen-drama series and I think that’s what gives Campus Beats an edge. The show, conceptualised by Palki Malhotra, covers so many aspects of modern society. Today, we talk about mental health, bullying etc. and all these topics have been dealt with in the series, which amplifies the narrative for a larger plot. There is dance, fun, friendship, jealousy and romance, and I think this kind of light-hearted and relatable show is the need of the hour. I think this is the reason why people are appreciating it and demanding a second season,” he said.
