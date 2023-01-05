It's a wrap for Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa', to release on March 30

ANI

Mumbai, January 5

The shooting for Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bholaa' has come to an end.

On Thursday, Ajay took to Instagram and shared this update with his fans and followers.

"Shooting has wrapped; the post-production frenzy has already begun. Remember, we have a date - March 30th in the theatres," a post read on Ajay Devgn Ffilms' Instagram handle.

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AJAY DEVGN FFILMS (@adffilms)

'Bholaa' is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi' and Ajay has directed it. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise." Ajay has helmed the film, which will also feature Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobrial, Raai Lakshmi, and Makrand Deshpande in prominent roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

Ajay will also be seen in producer Boney Kapoor's upcoming sports drama film 'Maidaan', besides in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film and in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' opposite Deepika Padukone.

#ajay devgn #tabu