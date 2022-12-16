It's a wrap for Bobby Deol's spy thriller 'Shlok - The Desi Sherlock'

ANI

Mumbai, December 16

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, on Friday, announced the wrap of his upcoming film 'Shlok'.

Taking to Instagram, Bobby shared a string of pictures from the sets of the film which he captioned, "And it's a wrap for #Shlok Had a wonderful time working with the A-team, some of the most amazing people I've worked with."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Helmed by Kunal Kohli 'Shlok -The Desi Sherlock' is an upcoming spy thriller film that also marks the Bollywood debut of Ananya Birla.

In the pictures, Bobby could be seen along with director Kunal Kohli on a Yacht.

Soon after the actor shared the pictures, fans swamped the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

Ananya Birla commented, "#shlok!!! what a great time. Can't wait." "Love you Bobby Paaji," a fan commented.

"Awaiting anxiously bro! Your fresh innings has ushered in very good work. And the sculpted bod is an added bonus," another fan commented.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Bobby was last seen in the political crime thriller series 'Aashram Season 2' which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform MX Player and got decent reviews from the audiences.

He will be next seen in the third season of Prakash Jha's series 'Aasrham' and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming gangster drama film 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor.

#bobby deol #Kunal Kohli