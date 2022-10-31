It’s a wrap for Saba Azad’s ‘Minimum’

Mumbai, October 31
Actor Saba Azad has finished filming for her upcoming international drama ‘Minimum’.
The actor, who plays a French tutor named Laurie in the film, took to Instagram on Sunday night to share the update.
"And it's a picture wrap for #minimumthefilm. Au revoir Laurie, it was a pleasure playing you!! Can't wait for your eyes to meet our lill film!! All my love to the wonderful team..." Saba captioned a selfie.
Set in Belgium, ‘Minimum’ is an immigrant drama feature which also features ‘Gullak’ actor Geetanjali Kulkarni, Namit Das of ‘A Suitable Boy’ fame and Rumana Molla ‘Ek Villain’.
Produced by Shiladitya Bora and Radhika Lavu, the film also marks the directorial debut of Molla.
Saba also recently wrapped the shoot of ‘Song of Paradise’, directed by Danish Renzu.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat bridge collapse toll rises to 132
After repairs for six months, was reopened to public just 4 ...
'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge
Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...
Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made him feel very paranoid about his privacy'
Kohli says I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism, please...
An emotional PM expresses grief over bridge tragedy; says never in his life he has expressed such pain
Narendra Modi is in Gujarat