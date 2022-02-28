It’s all about learning on the sets, says Ankita Lokhande

Actress Ankita Lokhande, whose performances in shows such as Pavitra Rishta is much appreciated, says she evolved as an actor since her debut in 2009.

Ankita, who today is a household name courtesy her effortless performance as Archana in the TV show, felt she was never a good actor but she learnt on the sets and gained more knowledge of the craft.

She says, “Pavitra Rishta has taught me so many things. Television teaches you so much itself. If you have done television you can do anything.”

The actress adds: "So when I did Manikarnika after Pavitra Rishta, I learnt more things… The process of learning can never stop."

The season two is centered around Manav, played by Shaheer Sheikh and Archana, and how their marriage, which was based on a sham, falls apart only for them to realise that their Pavitra Rishta was never bound by just vows and responsibilities.

The show first aired in 2009 on television. It also starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav. It went digital in 2020. —IANS