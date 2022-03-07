It’s Anupam Kher’s 67th birthday: With pictures of chiselled body, the senior actor reveals a dream he wants to turn into reality

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 7

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher turned 67 on Monday. His way of celebrating the day is by sharing his goal for the new year and also tells his fans about a dream he has had for many years.

He shared pictures showing his chiselled body and wrote a long note in the caption that reads, "Happy birthday to me! Today as I start my 67th year, I am motivated and excited to present a new vision I have for myself! These pics are an example of the slow progress I have made in the last couple of years."

He further added, "37 years ago you met a young actor who debuted in the most unconventional way and played a 65 year old man. Throughout my career I have tried to explore every single avenue as a performer. But there is one dream that I always had inside me, but never did anything to make it a reality. The dream was to take my fitness seriously and look and feel like the best version of myself."

Here's the Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

The senior actor has begun his fitness journey and in the caption he added, "I have started walking the path of my fitness journey and as with everything else that I do, I want to share this journey with you. I will share my good days and bad days, and hopefully a year later, we will celebrate a new me, together. Wish me luck! This is 2022. #YearOfTheBody. Jai Ho! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #HappyBirthdayToMe"

On a strict fitness regime, these picture reflect his determination to achieve his goal.

Meanwhile, he will be seen in ‘The Kashmir Files’ releasing on March 11.

#anupam kher