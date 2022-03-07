It’s Anupam Kher’s 67th birthday: With pictures of chiselled body, the senior actor reveals a dream he wants to turn into reality

Chandigarh, March 7
Bollywood actor Anupam Kher turned 67 on Monday. His way of celebrating the day is by sharing his goal for the new year and also tells his fans about a dream he has had for many years.
He shared pictures showing his chiselled body and wrote a long note in the caption that reads, "Happy birthday to me! Today as I start my 67th year, I am motivated and excited to present a new vision I have for myself! These pics are an example of the slow progress I have made in the last couple of years."
He further added, "37 years ago you met a young actor who debuted in the most unconventional way and played a 65 year old man. Throughout my career I have tried to explore every single avenue as a performer. But there is one dream that I always had inside me, but never did anything to make it a reality. The dream was to take my fitness seriously and look and feel like the best version of myself."
Here's the Instagram post:
View this post on Instagram
The senior actor has begun his fitness journey and in the caption he added, "I have started walking the path of my fitness journey and as with everything else that I do, I want to share this journey with you. I will share my good days and bad days, and hopefully a year later, we will celebrate a new me, together. Wish me luck! This is 2022. #YearOfTheBody. Jai Ho! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #HappyBirthdayToMe"
On a strict fitness regime, these picture reflect his determination to achieve his goal.
Meanwhile, he will be seen in ‘The Kashmir Files’ releasing on March 11.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP Elections 2022 LIVE updates: 54.18 per cent turnout recorded till 5 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary segment Varanas...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Next round of talks in few hours; PM Modi speaks to Putin, seeks safe evacuation of Indians from Sumy
Russia announces ceasefire for evacuations; Modi and Ukrania...
Modi urges Putin to hold direct talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy
It was the third telephonic conversation between the two lea...
Zelenskyy says PM Modi appreciates Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at highest level
President Zelenskyy tweets after his telephonic conversation...