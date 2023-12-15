It’s Barbie all the way

The nominations for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards have been announced. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie leads the list with a record-breaking 18 nominations surpassing Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Shape of Water, which landed 14 during their respective years.
Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things bagged 13 nominations. Here’s the list..
Best Picture
American Fiction, Barbie, The Color Purple, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, Saltburn.
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Cillian Murphy, (Oppenheimer), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).
Best Actress
Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall), Greta Lee (Past Lives), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Margot Robbie (Barbie), Emma Stone (Poor Things).
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K Brown (American Fiction), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer), Ryan Gosling (Barbie), Charles Melton (May December), Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) America Ferrera (Barbie), Jodie Foster (Nyad), Julianne Moore (May December), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers).
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...