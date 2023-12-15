It’s Barbie all the way

ANI

The nominations for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards have been announced. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie leads the list with a record-breaking 18 nominations surpassing Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Shape of Water, which landed 14 during their respective years.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things bagged 13 nominations. Here’s the list..

Best Picture

American Fiction, Barbie, The Color Purple, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, Saltburn.

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Cillian Murphy, (Oppenheimer), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).

Oppenheimer

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall), Greta Lee (Past Lives), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Margot Robbie (Barbie), Emma Stone (Poor Things).

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K Brown (American Fiction), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer), Ryan Gosling (Barbie), Charles Melton (May December), Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) America Ferrera (Barbie), Jodie Foster (Nyad), Julianne Moore (May December), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers).