It’s celebration time for team Kathaa Ankahee as the show hit its first century with the completion of 100 episodes.
Kathaa Ankahee enjoys a massive fandom. The ecstatic cast of Sony Entertainment Television’s show Katha Ankahee thanked the viewers for their support and they celebrated the milestone by cutting a cake.
