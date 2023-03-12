It’s confirmed

Actress Hannah Waddingham, best known for her role in Ted Lasso, will be seen in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two.
Christopher McQuarrie, the writer of the two upcoming Dead Reckoning films, revealed the casting on his Instagram account on Friday. He captioned the photo of Waddingham with a cryptic tease, writing “#GodSpeed #DeadReckoning.” —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a ‘big hit’ for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist
SVB, the 16th largest bank in the United States, was closed ...
Rs 25 crore grant for Dera Sachkhand Ballan triggers AAP-Congress credit war
Dera has a huge following and all parties are eyeing its sup...
PM Modi to open multiple projects in poll-bound Karnataka today
Will launch Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, IIT-Dharwad and wor...
Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India's London-Mumbai flight
After the flight landed, the passenger Ramkant was handed ov...
Man arrested for killing woman, chopping her body into pieces in J-K's Budgam
Disposed of body parts at different places, including Railwa...