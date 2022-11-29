It's confirmed: You'll see 'spectacular songs' from Pathaan before its official trailer

ANI
Mumbai, November 28
Director Siddharth Anand has now confirmed that the songs of the upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' will be out before the official trailer.
Siddharth Anand said, "Pathaan has two spectacular songs. And fortunately, both are so incredible that they are potential chartbuster anthems of the year. Hence, we decided to give people ample time to enjoy the songs before the film releases." 'Pathaan' is one of the highly anticipated films of 2023 which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.
"Especially since December is a party and holiday season for people across the world. So we will release the songs of the film before the theatrical trailer. This is also part of our strategy to hold back the plot of Pathaan to as close to the release as possible. So get ready to dance to the music of Pathaan," Siddharth added.
A few days back, music composer Sheykhar took to his Twitter account and gave an update about the soundtrack of 'Pathaan'
Back to the musicverse of #pathaan and the electrifying power of @iamsrk— SHEYKHAR (@ShekharRavjiani) October 12, 2022
It’s definitely gonna blow up! 👊🏼
It’s positively going to get you off the floor! Need I say more? 😉 #vishalandsheykhar @VishalDadlani @kumaarofficial #siddharthanand @yrf pic.twitter.com/LD16XxelfX
Before that, he shared a picture which he captioned, "The soundtrack of #Pathaan is all set to be yours soon."
The soundtrack of #Pathaan is all set to be yours soon 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/XYd7f79n6t— SHEYKHAR (@ShekharRavjiani) November 22, 2022
As per various media reports, the first song of the film is titled 'Besharam Rang' which features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.
The official release dates of the songs are still awaited.
Makers of 'Pathaan' unveiled the official teaser on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday this year which got a massive response from the audience.
Here's the teaser of the movie:
View this post on Instagram
The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
