It’s fun Sunday as daddy Shah Rukh Khan takes kids Suhana Khan, AbRam on drive; fans speculate they are going to stadium for KKR match

Shah Rukh Khan takes the steering wheel as his kids enjoy the drive with daddy

Shah Rukh Khan takes his kids on drive. Instagram/viralbhayani

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 10

Shah Rukh Khan decides to make the most of his Sunday as he dedicates the day to spending time with his children. The actor, who is going to start work on his next with Rajkumar Hirani, was caught on camera as he took his children on a drive in Mumbai. Pictures of SKR, his daughter Suhana Khan and son AbRam Khan have gone viral on the internet. The father can be seen in the driver’s seat as the kids flash smiles to him.

Looking their casual best, in one picture we can see Suhana in the front seat next to SRK, while there’s another picture where AbRam took the front seat to give company to his father. The family outing has won over SRK fans. Excited to see him spend time with his children, they left compliments and messages of appreciation.

Check out the post by paprazzo Viral Bhayani who shared the family photos:

Some also speculated that Shah Rukh was going to the Brabourne Stadium for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match against Delhi Capitals (DC). “Are they going to stadium. I hope they are,” wrote one fan. Another one commented, “Utsav ki taiyari karo KING KHAN stadium aa rahe hai," Yeh another said, “Pakka Stadium jaa rahe hai.” A fan wrote, “Hope to see them today in stadium.”

However, a fan was disheartened to see Aryan Khan missing from the pictures. “But where’s Aryan," the fan’s comment read.

Shah Rukh Khan was recently busy shooting for Pathaan, his comeback film opposite Deepika Padukone, which also stars John Abraham. Now, going by Pinkvilla reports, he will be starting shoot for his next film with Rahu Hirani. The film is said to also star Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

