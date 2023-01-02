 It’s Gippy Grewal’s birthday and he has ‘special announcement for his admirers’ about Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi : The Tribune India

It’s Gippy Grewal’s birthday and he has ‘special announcement for his admirers’ about Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi

Gippy Grewal announces the release date of his new film Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi

It’s Gippy Grewal’s birthday and he has ‘special announcement for his admirers’ about Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi

Gippy Grewal turns 40 on January 2. Instagram/gippygrewal



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 2

Gippy Grewal celebrated his birthday with a special announcement for his fans and admirers. As the Punjabi actor-singer-filmmaker turned 40 on Monday, he shared the first-look poster of his new film titled Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi.

Gippy shared the poster along with the release date of the film on Instagram. In the poster, Gippy is seen donning a look of a warrior with his chest covered by metal shield.

He captioned the image: "Special announcement for my admirers on my birthday #Sherandikaumpunjabi in cinemas on 12th April 2024."

Take a look:

The film, which is written and directed by Gippy, will be hitting the screens on April 12, 2024. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Gippy’s fans are quite excited about the announcement. As soon as the actor-singer shared the post, his fans flooded it with birthday wishes and appreciation for a period film.

A fan wrote, "Happy birthday sir. Can't wait for this film.”

"Finally a movie with historical significance!#Godbless," another one wrote.

A third user commented, “Ye movie different hou ...poster jmaa bomb.”

Even his friends poured birthday wishes for Gippy. Jasmin Bhasin, who stared opposite Gippy in 'Honeymoon', took to Instagram Story and shared a picture with him.

"This is the first time I was introduced to you and from this day till today you have been such a guidance and inspiration. Thank you for being the best and most humble costar. Wish you many many happy returns of the day and life full of happiness and success," she wrote.

Gippy will next be seen in romantic comedy film 'Maujaan Hi Maujaan', which is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 8, 2023.

#Gippy Gewal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

