It’s Gippy Grewal’s birthday and he has ‘special announcement for his admirers’ about Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi

Chandigarh, January 2

Gippy Grewal celebrated his birthday with a special announcement for his fans and admirers. As the Punjabi actor-singer-filmmaker turned 40 on Monday, he shared the first-look poster of his new film titled Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi.

Gippy shared the poster along with the release date of the film on Instagram. In the poster, Gippy is seen donning a look of a warrior with his chest covered by metal shield.

He captioned the image: "Special announcement for my admirers on my birthday #Sherandikaumpunjabi in cinemas on 12th April 2024."

The film, which is written and directed by Gippy, will be hitting the screens on April 12, 2024. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Gippy’s fans are quite excited about the announcement. As soon as the actor-singer shared the post, his fans flooded it with birthday wishes and appreciation for a period film.

A fan wrote, "Happy birthday sir. Can't wait for this film.”

"Finally a movie with historical significance!#Godbless," another one wrote.

A third user commented, “Ye movie different hou ...poster jmaa bomb.”

Even his friends poured birthday wishes for Gippy. Jasmin Bhasin, who stared opposite Gippy in 'Honeymoon', took to Instagram Story and shared a picture with him.

"This is the first time I was introduced to you and from this day till today you have been such a guidance and inspiration. Thank you for being the best and most humble costar. Wish you many many happy returns of the day and life full of happiness and success," she wrote.

Gippy will next be seen in romantic comedy film 'Maujaan Hi Maujaan', which is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 8, 2023.

