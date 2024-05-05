‘It’s horrific & unscientific’

IANS

Dia Mirza, who actively participates for social and environmental issues, on Saturday, opened up on the destruction of biodiversity in the urban spaces and trimming of trees for monsoon, urging the officials to ensure implementation of better practices.

Taking to Instagram, Dia, last seen in Made in Heaven, shared a beautiful picture of herself sitting under a tree. She is seen wearing a blue suit paired with a white shawl. She also shared a series of pictures, featuring exotic birds and wildlife species.

The long post started with a shayari of Kaifi Azmi. “Each year, the months of April and May are particularly heart-breaking when one witnesses the destruction of biodiversity in our urban spaces. Trees are being ‘trimmed’ in preparation for the monsoon... The ‘trimming’ is unscientific, and horrific, because the entire canopy/shade is axed away by unfeeling, unthinking individuals. The country is reeling in an acute heat wave. The trees that offer us some respite with their shade in our cities are being cruelly cut,” reads the note.

Dia added, “Year on year, we reach out to authorities begging, pleading for a more refined process. But to no avail. In the comments list out the benefits of tree cover in urban centres and tag @my_bmc so we can urge them to ensure that better practices are implemented. The images are not a representation of the reality we are dealing with. But are a representation of what one feels and what one can experience when we allow nature to do her magic.”

The actress has adopted two cheetah cubs in Lucknow. In 2017, she was appointed the brand ambassador for the Wildlife Trust of India and supported campaigns to raise awareness about the shrinking space for wild elephants in the country. Meanwhile, on the movie front, Dia is featured in Dhak Dhak, Bheed, and Thappad.

