 It's Kartik Aaryan's queen's birthday and this is how he celebrates it : The Tribune India

It's Kartik Aaryan's queen's birthday and this is how he celebrates it

Kartik pens down adorable birthday wish for mom

It's Kartik Aaryan's queen's birthday and this is how he celebrates it

Kartik Aaryan with his mother. Instagram/kartikaaryan



ANI

Mumbai, January 16

Actor Kartik Aaryan, on Monday, penned down an adorable birthday wish for his mother.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a selfie with his mom and captioned it, "Whether or not i am a Shehzada, you will always be my Queen. Happy Birthday Mummy."

In the picture, Kartik can be seen smiling with his mother Mala Tiwari.

Take a look:

Soon after he shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

Actor Vikrant Massey commented, "Aunty Ji ko janmadin ki dher saari shubhkamnaen." Ronit Bose Roy commented, "Please convey my love and good wishes to her. Happy birthday." 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' director Sameer Vidhwans wrote, "Happpy Birthday Aunty."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be next seen in an upcoming masala entertainer film 'Shehzada'.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan the film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

'Shehzada' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Kartik will also be seen in an upcoming musical drama film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kiara Advani, in director Kabir Khan's upcoming untitled film and Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India'.

#kartik aaryan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

2
Nation

6 killed, 176 injured in kite flying incidents during Uttarayan festival in Gujarat

3
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

4
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

5
Nation

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

6
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

8
Chandigarh

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

9
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock, suspends yatra for 24 hours as a mark of respect to party MP Choudhary Santokh Singh

10
Himachal

Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

Ping-pong over MoP: Govt proposes panel to shortlist names for judges’ appointment

Ping-pong over MoP: Govt proposes panel to shortlist names for judges’ appointment

The ‘search-cum-evaluation committee’ would only shortlist a...

Ganga Vilas Cruise gets stuck on third day of its journey in Bihar’s Chhapra due to ‘shallow water’

Ganga Vilas Cruise gets stuck on third day of its journey in Bihar’s Chhapra due to ‘shallow water’

Chhapra's CO Satendra Singh who is a part of the arrangement...

Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case made out on charge sheet submission: Supreme Court

Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case is made out on charge sheet submission: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar says mere filin...

Co-pilot in Nepal plane crash lost her pilot husband to a plane crash 16 years ago

Co-pilot in Nepal plane crash lost her pilot husband in a similar plane crash 16 years ago

She got her pilot training with the money she got from the i...

Four Indian passengers on Nepal plane were LIVE on Facebook when it crashed

4 Indian passengers on Nepal plane had made video a minute before it crashed

Sonu Jaiswal from Uttar Pradesh had gone to pay obeisance to...


Cities

View All

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Barbed fence along IB to be shifted, says Dhaliwal

Three arrested for harbouring criminals

MC team warns dairy owner of action at Ghanupur Kala

Open House: What steps should be taken to protect the homeless from the biting cold?

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Dense fog in Punjab, Bathinda coldest

Doctor shot at in Bathinda

25-year-old Chandigarh woman feeding stray dog hit by rashly driven SUV

Caught on CCTV: 25-year-old Chandigarh woman feeding stray dog hit by rashly driven SUV

PU VC Raj Kumar resigns; DUI Renu Vig given charge till further orders

Token system to end queues at PGI's Advanced Cardiac Centre

Drive against Mohali land grabbers was abandoned at eleventh hour

Chandigarh Mayoral poll: BJP, AAP to slug it out as Congress, SAD may abstain

AAP MLAs march to L-G’s office to protest against ‘interference’ in functioning of Delhi govt

AAP MLAs march to L-G's office to protest against 'interference' in functioning of Delhi govt

Delhi Assembly adjourned for the day amid protest by AAP members against L-G

Delhi Mayoral poll to be held on January 24

SC dismisses BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain’s plea against HC order for rape FIR

FIR by Delhi Police over indecent remarks on cricketers Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni's daughters: DCW Chairperson Maliwal

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab’s Adampur

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab's Adampur

Before resuming Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jalandhar, Rahul Gandhi visits temple

MLAs put up power show during yatra

Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated with state honours

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll a challenge for AAP

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

2 held with 16 stolen mobiles

Ambulance staff continue strike

Bank accounts, properties of dy jail superintendent, wife under scanner

50-yr-old neighbour arrested for rape attempt on minor

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

At annual dog show, illegal sale of puppies goes unchecked

Nabha police seize 2.6-kg opium, 1 held