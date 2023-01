ANI

Mumbai, January 17

Actor Katrina Kaif, on Tuesday, penned down a sweet birthday wish for director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a series of candid pictures on her stories in which she could be seen with Ali.

"Happy happy birthday buddy wish u all the best things in the world...and many many more years for me to trouble you," she captioned the post.

Katrina also shared some funny pictures with the 'Sultan' director.