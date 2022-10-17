It's Keerthy Suresh's birthday and Nani shares pic of her character Vennala from Dasara enjoying a dance

Chennai, October 17
The makers of Natural Star Nani's most-awaited pan Indian film, 'Dasara', on Monday released the first look of actress Keerthy Suresh as Vennila in the film.
The makers chose to release the first look on Monday to coincide with the birthday celebrations of the National-award winning actress.
Keerthy Suresh shines as the dusky village belle in the first look poster.
The star is seen sporting a yellow saree and can be seen shaking a leg to the fast beats of drummers.
Nani on Twitter shared the photo and wrote, "Vennala is not just a name. It’s an emotion. Happy birthday to our chitthu chitthula bomma."
Vennala is not just a name.— Nani (@NameisNani) October 17, 2022
It’s an emotion ♥️
Happy birthday to our chitthu chitthula bomma 🤗@KeerthyOfficial #Dasara pic.twitter.com/GHOCylIK79
Srikanth Odela is debuting as director with the movie being mounted on a large scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.
Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab play important roles in the film that will have music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan.
Navin Nooli is the editor and Vijay Chaganti is the Executive Producer.
'Dasara' will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on March 30, 2023.
IANS
