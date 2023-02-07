It's official! Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are now married

ANI

Jaisalmer, February 7

Putting an end to months of speculation, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally tied the knot on Tuesday in Jaisalmer.

The wedding ceremony took place at Suryagarh Palace in the presence of close friends and family members.

The couple got married as per Hindu traditions with band baaja and baraat. Famous 'Jea' wedding band from Delhi had arrived at the venue on Tuesday. Sidharth made his royal entry at the wedding on the traditional 'ghodi'.

Earlier in the day, several visuals from the wedding venue went viral in which some men in traditional pink outfits were seen holding floral 'chhatris' (umbrellas decorated with flowers).

A picture from the wedding venue. ANI

Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Mira Rajput Kapoor were among the celebrities present at Sid-Kiara's wedding. The couple wanted a private wedding and made sure no photos or videos leaked from the venue. Their wedding festivities started with haldi and mehendi ceremonies last weekend. A sangeet ceremony was held on Monday.

Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours.

Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released 2021. The duo was often seen hanging out together which added extra fuel to their relationship rumours.

In an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Kiara revealed that she first met Sidharth at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories. She also confessed that she and Sidharth Malhotra are definitely more than "close friends." As Sidharth and Kiara embarked on a new chapter in life, fans across the country greeted them and conveyed their best wishes.

#kiara advani #sidharth malhotra