It’s party time for Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna recently hosted a pre-birthday bash at a fine-dining restaurant in the heart of Mumbai’s celeb hotspot, Bandra. The stage was set for an unforgettable evening as the actress, who is set to celebrate her birthday on December 21, brought together a star-studded guest list from the industry.

Among the A-list attendees were Khushi Kapoor, Chunky Pandey and wife Bhavna, Sonal Chauhan, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Nupur Sanon, Sussanne Khan, Jackie Shroff, and others. Karishma stole the spotlight with her high-fashion ensemble—a Balenciaga dress that defined glamour. The white satin dress adorned with the iconic fashion house’s logo showcased Karishma’s flair for style.

The outfit was elegantly cinched with a black belt and paired with chic black boots.

