It’s ‘Pathaan Day’

To celebrate Pathaan becoming one of the highest Hindi grossers of all-time, theatre chains across India, including PVR, Inox, Cinepolis, Miraj, Movietime, MuktaA2 and others will feature a special ticket rate. The participating cinemas will celebrate ‘Pathaan Day’ today (February 17) with tickets priced at Rs 110 across all properties of these chains. While this nominal ticket rate is sure to entice the audience, it remains to be seen whether the film will reap the benefits of this.

The Siddharth Anand directorial was released on January 25 with a thunderous response from the audience. Released across 8,000 screens worldwide, Pathaan has managed to draw in a massive Rs 963-crore gross at the worldwide box-office. — TMS