It's raining love letters for Ranveer Singh, thanks to Rocky Randhawa

ANI

Mumbai, August 8

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently getting a lot of praises for his performance in the romantic drama film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram account and revealed the best compliment he received for his performance in the film.

Ranveer conducted an 'Ask me Anything' session on his Instagram stories where he answered several fans' questions.

A fan asked him, 'Best compliment you got for RRKPK from whom?,' to which the 'Bajirao Mastaani' actor replied, 'Many! There's been such an immense outpouring of love for Rocky. I'm overwhelmed... lambe lambe love letters mil rhe hain..I'm so greatful.

During the session, he also talked about his Kathak performance in the song 'Dhindora Baje Re' and revealed how much time he took to prepare for the song.

He wrote, "It took about a month. It was difficult to imbibe the essential grace in the dance form, given all the MUSCLE MASS that I was packing at the time."

Karan Johar has directed 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', which also features veteran stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

The film has done amazing business at box office. On Monday, it even entered Rs 100 crore club.

Sharing the update, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram and wrote, "#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is 100 NOT OUT... Packs a solid score in Weekend 2 [â‚¹ 31.75 cr]... The jump on *second* Sat - Sun should SILENCE all naysayers who wrote off the film after its moderate Day 1... [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr, Sat 11.50 cr, Sun 13.50 cr. Total:¹ 105.08 cr. #India biz. The jump on [second] Sat - Sun is an eye opener for those who feel *only* national holidays/festivals yield best results at the #Boxoffice... Let's face it, even an ordinary weekend can fetch impressive numbers *IF* the audience takes to the content."

"Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" is the sixth Hindi film to earn Rs 100 cr at the box office in 2023.

