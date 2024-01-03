It’s sun, sea & sand for Sana Raees Khan

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Sana Raees Khan known for her vivacious personality, chose to celebrate her individuality and welcome the New Year in the tropical paradise of the Maldives.

Sana took to her social media and updated all her fans about her New Year celebrations by sharing glimpses of her breathtaking getaway.

Her social media posts conveyed a sense of joy, liberation, and newfound freedom post-eviction. In a bunch of pictures, we could see Sana donning a beautiful misprint multi-coloured cord-set and apart from that the actress is also seen posing in a stunning multicolored body-hugging sleeveless swimsuit which she paired with a beige corset top.

