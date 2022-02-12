It’s the season of love and #MaNan gives a reason to celebrate!

To celebrate love in all its glory, Voot announces a special edit-based film featuring the popular jodi, Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor (Manik and Nandini), that will capture the sizzling romance of #MaNan.

Streaming from February 18, the slice-of-life piece illustrates the bitter-sweet relationship of the couple, evokes nostalgia and gives a major flashback of unforgettable college memories.

Speaking about the film and music video, Niti said, “As friendship is a bigger force in our lives, I can promise that this new-age tale will make everyone fall in love again. It is ornamented with wonderful music and bang- on scenes. I have immense gratitude for having this incredible opportunity. I’m sure you all would want to own it. I can’t wait!”

Parth adds, “I am extremely thrilled to take ahead this refreshing dreamy franchise. I have some beautiful memories associated with this particular project. The year 2022 has truly been a miraculous start.”