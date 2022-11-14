It's Tina Datta vs everyone: For captaincy she locks horns with Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan, MC Stan

Mumbai, November 14
Cracks seem to develop in the new formed family of 'Bigg Boss 16' as Tina Datta is seen locking horns with Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan and MC Stan over captaincy.
A promo of the upcoming episode was shared by channel Colors on Instagram. It shows that Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik discuss becoming this week's captain of the house.
Amid the discussion, Sajid is heard saying: "I will become captain this week." Later, Shalin is seen telling Shiv that you want to become captain every time. Tina also expresses her desire to become the next captain.
She says: "I also want to become captain dude." However, MC Stan says: "Tina ke captaincy mein koi kaam bhi nahi karega meko aisa lagta hai." Tina gets upset with Sajid for not taking her side when he promised to do so and questions him about the same, "half an hour back you promised me and now you have broken the promise" and Sajid says "nahi mein nahi mukar gaya" (No, I did not go back).
Watch the promo:
View this post on Instagram
Moments later Tina goes up to Shalin and says "don't say we are a family. Now I will flip." IANS
