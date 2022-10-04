‘It’s tough to be a full-time actor,’ feels Gaurav Singh

The Shiksha Mandal actor says, “I think it’s tough to be a full-time actor today. The uncertainty is the challenge. You never know what’s going to happen next and you just have to keep faith in destiny. But you can’t just sit and wait for your luck to do the needful. You need to work hard, give your 110 per cent, that’s all you have to do and only then, if you’re lucky enough, you can make it big in the industry. To get to the right person to audition was the biggest challenge in my journey so far.” Even when there is no work, it’s essential that one keeps a positive attitude. “I have always been vocal about having multiple sources of income, especially for an actor,” he adds.