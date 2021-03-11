It's very unfortunate to lose Punjabi artistes to violence: Celebs on Sidhu Moosewala's death

Mona

DONEEEEEEE????? was ironically the last tweet by singer Sidhu Moosewala, with his picture - a gun in one hand and a phone in the other. On Sunday evening the Punjabi entertainment industry was shell shocked as the news of So High hit-maker being shot dead broke.

All of 27, the singer-turned-actor-politician Moosewala was reportedly shot dead by unidentified gangsters near his ancestral village in Mansa district of Punjab. Shocked at the incident, folk singer Pammi Bai says, "To lose an artiste so young is very unfortunate. It's a complete failure on part of the administration." Reportedly it was less than 24 hours after Sidhu's security was cut short that he was shot dead.

Pammi Bai lists other artistes who were also met similar fate in the past. "Singers Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot were gunned down; folk singer Dilshad Akhtar was shot dead during a performance. Punjabi actor Veerendra was also shot dead. It's very unfortunate to lose Punjabi artistes to violence."

The decision of the AAP government to reduce security comes under the scanner too. Singer Shankar Sawhney says, "Well, it's true that some people seek security for 'taur', but there are some genuine cases too. The government should have verified before pulling off the security." As for his music, Shankar adds, "Changa singer si, ant changa nahi hoya."

Born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu in village Moosa, Mansa, Punjab, Moosewala did his engineering from Ludhiana, where he also learnt music, before moving to Canada. His big success came with gangster rap So High in 2017. While his songs of guns and violence won him fame, he also hit the headlines for being on the wrong side of law. Debuting with single G Wagon, So High got him worldwide recognition. His hits included Issa Jatt, Tochan, Selfmade, Famous, Warning Shots, Legend, 47, Game and Bambiha Bole.

Celebs took to social media to mourn the death. "I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep, tweeted Bollywood composer Vishal Dadlani. "

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill posted on Twitter, "Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo."