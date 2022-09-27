It’s work first for Radhika Madan, heads straight to Maddock Films after returning from TIFF

Chandigarh, September 27
After making a global impression with her second film at the TIFF, Radhika Madan dives straight into her upcoming project as the actress visited Maddock Films' office instantly after arriving from Canada.
Representing India with her film 'Kacchey Limbu', Radhika Madan earned praises and appreciation for her remarkable performance in the film.
Leaving no time for a break, the actress landed in Mumbai and drove straight to Maddock Films for her recently announced film.
Radhika spotted outside Maddock Films office:
Adding to her exciting list of projects, Radhika Madan announced her upcoming film with Maddock Films titled 'Happy Teacher's Day', earlier this month. Radhika is soon expected to begin shoot for the film, marking her fourth association with Maddock.
In addition to the Indian theatrical release of Kachhey Limbu, Radhika will also soon be seen in Asmaan Bharadwaj's Kuttey with Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, amongst others.
She will also be seen in the upcoming Homi Adajania directorial that was wrapped earlier this year. Leading the daring story by Sudhanshu Saria in Sanaa, Radhika Madan will put forth yet another aspect of her versatility.
T also announced Soorarai Pottru's remake co-starring Akshay Kumar, which has got the audience extremely excited.
