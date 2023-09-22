'Jaane Jaan' marks Vijay Varma's fourth release this year

Chandigarh, September 22
With the release of 'Jaane Jaan,' Vijay Varma is celebrating his fourth film this year.
From 'Lust Stories 2' and 'Dahaad' to 'Kaalkoot' and now 'Jaane Jaan,' Vijay Varma's filmography for the year has left his fans impressed. This time around, the refreshing bit is seeing him take on a positive character in 'Jaane Jaan’.
When Vijay Varma becomes a hero:
View this post on Instagram
In 'Jaane Jaan,' Vijay exudes a charming aura that captivates the audience. His portrayal of a cop in a positive light has garnered immense praise. It’s his ability to immerse himself fully in a character, regardless of its shades.
Here's the trailer of the movie:
View this post on Instagram
One of the major highlights of 'Jaane Jaan' is witnessing Vijay's effortless martial arts skills on display. This is a side of him viewers haven't seen before, and it adds an exciting dimension to his repertoire.
Moreover, the chemistry between Vijay and Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Jaane Jaan' is both fresh and captivating. Their on-screen moments together leave audiences wanting more.
As Vijay Varma continues to make his mark in the world of entertainment, 'Jaane Jaan' stands as a testament to his unstoppable journey as an actor.
While fans eagerly anticipate his future projects, one thing is certain, Vijay Varma is on a roll.
