Jaani says Kaur B's powerful vocals have brought life to 'Jatti Fan'

IANS

Mumbai, July 6

Punjabi singer Baljinder Kaur aka Kaur B, known for her song 'Classmate' from 'Daddy Cool Munde Fool', on Thursday released a new groovy track 'Jatti Fan', that is sure to captivate music lovers.

The song showcases Kaur B's vocal prowess. The lyrics are penned by Jaani, while the vibrant composition is created by the popular, Sukhe Muzical Doctorz.

Directed by the B2GETHERPROS, the music video for 'Jatti Fan' featuring Kaur B takes audiences on a visual journey through a story of forbidden yet undeniable attraction, unfolding against the backdrop of a small town.

Speaking about 'Jatti Fan,' Kaur B expressed her excitement, saying, "Releasing this song on my birthday is a double celebration for me. I am thrilled to share this peppy and energetic track with my fans, who have always supported and showered immense love on my music.”

Jaani shared, "We wanted to create a track that would resonate with the audience, and I believe we have achieved that. Kaur B's powerful vocals have brought life to the lyrics, making this song truly special."

Here's a glimpse of the song:

Sukhe Muzical Doctorz added, "We wanted to create a melody that would stay with the listeners and make them groove."

'Jatti Fan' is a fusion of contemporary and traditional Punjabi music elements, giving it a unique flavour.

The music video is out on T-Series' YouTube channel.

