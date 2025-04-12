DT
Jaaved Jaaferi says his X account is hacked

Jaaved Jaaferi says his X account is hacked

Alerts his followers about the hack and shares screenshots showing how he is unable to access his X page
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:26 PM Apr 12, 2025 IST
Actor Jaaved Jaaferi. Instagram/@jaavedjaaferi
Actor Jaaved Jaaferi on Saturday said his X account has been hacked and asked fans to complain about the security breach to the microblogging site.

In an Instagram post, Jaaferi alerted his followers about the hack and shared screenshots showing how he was unable to access his X page.

“So my X account (@jaavedjaaferi) has been hacked. I sincerely request those that are following me on Twitter to complain to X about. Saada Hack... Aetthe Rakh!! Thank you (sic)” he wrote, in an apparent reference to the popular song “Sadda Haq” from “Rockstar”.

Recently, singer Shreya Ghoshal and actor Swara Bhasker’s X accounts were also hacked and restored later.

Jaaferi’s latest film release was Avinash Das’ “Inn Galiyon Mein”. He will next be seen in “Dhamaal 4”.

