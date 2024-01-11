Jab Mila Tu a unique journey of love and friendship

Setting the stage for a delightful slice-of-life drama, JioCinema recently unveiled the teaser of Jab Mila Tu. Directed by Lalit Mohan, the sneak-peek introduces the journey of Maddy — a maverick superstar singer played by the charismatic Mohsin Khan; Aneri – the culinary queen, portrayed by the talented Eisha Singh; Adri, played by the enigmatic Pratik Sehajpal and Mint — a quick-witted go-getter played by Alisha Chopra. When Maddy and Aneri, find themselves sharing a home, things get chaotic. And with Mint and Adri joining the mix, their journey becomes a whirlwind of unpredictable adventures and camaraderie!
Set against the vibrant canvas of Goa, the teaser promises an exciting blend of romance, friendship, drama, and unexpected twists, weaving a captivating narrative around this lively quartet.
Jab Mila Tu premieres soon on JioCinema.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Nikhil Gupta is facing human rights violations while in custody in Prague, say court documents in Gurpatwant Pannun case
Is being subjected to human rights violations, including ext...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail traffic
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Navjot Sidhu posts cryptic video on X, hits out at Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring
Says the spineless leaders who cannot stand upright are talk...
50-year-old Jalandhar police sub-inspector dies in ‘accidental shooting’; was cleaning his official pistol while sitting in his car, say cops
The incident takes place on Wednesday night in the parking l...