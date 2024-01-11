Jab Mila Tu a unique journey of love and friendship

Setting the stage for a delightful slice-of-life drama, JioCinema recently unveiled the teaser of Jab Mila Tu. Directed by Lalit Mohan, the sneak-peek introduces the journey of Maddy — a maverick superstar singer played by the charismatic Mohsin Khan; Aneri – the culinary queen, portrayed by the talented Eisha Singh; Adri, played by the enigmatic Pratik Sehajpal and Mint — a quick-witted go-getter played by Alisha Chopra. When Maddy and Aneri, find themselves sharing a home, things get chaotic. And with Mint and Adri joining the mix, their journey becomes a whirlwind of unpredictable adventures and camaraderie!

Set against the vibrant canvas of Goa, the teaser promises an exciting blend of romance, friendship, drama, and unexpected twists, weaving a captivating narrative around this lively quartet.

Jab Mila Tu premieres soon on JioCinema.