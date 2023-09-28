Jackie Shroff attends Ganpati celebration at Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' residence

ANI
Mumbai, September 28
Actor Jackie Shroff reached Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' residence for the Ganpati celebration.
Deputy CM Fadnavis and his family performed the visarjan of Lord Ganesha's idol at his home.
Jackie shared that there is a lot that one can learn while looking at Ganpati's idol. "From his trunk, ears and eyes, we can learn a lot. We can learn to speak less and focus more, and one must have the wisdom and power to digest."
He added, "Just I pray to Him to again come next year."
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is celebrated for 10 days and it is believed that during this time Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and showers blessings on the people.
On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees wish Bappa goodbye in the hope that he will visit their houses the next year to bestow blessings.
The Hindu lunar calendar's sixth month, Bhadrapada, or Ganesh Chaturthi, begins on the fourth day of that month. The ten-day festival ends on the fourteenth day of the month, which is referred to as Chaturdashi.
Interestingly, the day set aside for worshipping Lord Vishnu falls on the day after Ganeshotsav, the festival honouring Lord Ganesh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF personnel dead, another injured in IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum
Blast occurred near a forest between Tumbahaka and Sarjombur...
Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira arrested from his Chandigarh house; sent to 2-day police remand
No vendetta politics, says AAP
My father exposed drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party: Sukhpal Khaira's son
Sukhpal Khaira was arrested from his Chandigarh house on Thu...
Ujjain horror: Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for 12-year-old girl's rape, tried to escape from police custody
The girl was found bleeding on a road in Ujjain on Monday
Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US to evade Indian authorities, reveals new dossier
According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...