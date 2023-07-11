Jackie Shroff feted with Gujarat State Government Award for ‘Ventilator’ First look of Jawan

ANI

Actor Jackie Shroff, who is known for films like Parinda, Ram Lakhan, Tridev and several others, has bagged the Gujarat State Government Award for his film Ventilator.

Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, the film revolves around the story of a family coming together to support their relative in the hospital. The actor portrayed a complex and emotionally torn character in the film, which connected with the audience.

Jackie Shroff said: “Every role I take on is a new challenge. Ventilator is another movie I really enjoyed doing and the character had a lot of different emotions to deliver.”

He further mentioned: “I’m humbled and grateful to be honoured with this award. It motivates me to keep pushing myself and continue to provide my fans with movies they like to watch.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in Jailer alongside Rajinikanth soon. — IANS

Jackie wishes cricketer Sunil Gavaskar

As former India cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar turned 74 on July 10, actor Jackie Shroff shared a special wish for his “real hero” on social media. Jackie took to Instagram and shared an old picture featuring himself and Gavaskar. He wrote, “Happy birthday to my real hero @gavaskarsunilofficial.” Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, also known by the nicknames ‘Sunny’ and ‘Little Master’, is among the greatest Indian cricketers to have graced the gentleman’s game.