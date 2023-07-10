Jackie Shroff gets with Gujarat State Government Award for 'Ventilator'

Mumbai, July 10
Actor Jackie Shroff, who is known for films like 'Parinda', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Tridev' and several others, has received the Gujarat State Government Award for his film ‘Ventilator'.
Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, the film revolves around the story of a family coming together to support their relative in the hospital. The actor portrayed a complex and emotionally torn character in the film which connected with the audience.
Speaking of him being rewarded, Jackie said: "Every role I take on is a new challenge. 'Ventilator' is another movie I really enjoyed doing and the character had a lot of different emotions to deliver."
He further mentioned: "I'm humbled and grateful to be honoured with this award. It motivates me to keep pushing myself and continue to provide my fans with movies they like to watch."
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in 'Jailer' alongside Rajnikanth.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Torrential rains continue to batter north; landslides claim 4 more lives in Himachal, 200 stranded across state
PM Modi speaks with senior ministers, officials | Punjab, Ha...
Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village
NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance; issues notice to Centre
Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud posts hearing on the issue o...
India to buy 26 Rafales, 3 Scorpene submarines from France, deals likely to be announced during PM Modi's visit
The Navy had been pressing for acquiring these fighter aircr...
Chandigarh schools, colleges to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains
UT Administration issues order to ensure safety and security...