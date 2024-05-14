 Jackie Shroff moves Delhi High Court against unauthorised use of his name : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  Jackie Shroff moves Delhi High Court against unauthorised use of his name

Jackie Shroff moves Delhi High Court against unauthorised use of his name

In support of his case, Shroff’s counsel relies on orders passed by the high court in similar lawsuits by actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor

Jackie Shroff moves Delhi High Court against unauthorised use of his name

Shroff’s counsel said individuals cannot be allowed to mislead consumers into buying products thinking they are endorsed by the actor who has worked in over 200 films. File Photo



PTI

New Delhi, May 14

Actor Jackie Shroff on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court against the unlicensed use of his name and personality attributes by several entities for commercial gain.

Counsel appearing for the actor objected to the “misuse” of his personality and publicity rights through sale of merchandise, ringtones, wallpapers as well as “insulting” memes and GIFs and the use of artificial intelligence.

He also alleged infringement of his trade mark rights on Marathi slang “bhidu”.

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued summons to the entities on the lawsuit and listed the matter for further consideration on Wednesday.

Shroff’s counsel said individuals cannot be allowed to mislead consumers into buying products thinking they are endorsed by the actor who has worked in over 200 films.

“Jackie Shroff is so well known. People will think it is endorsed by him. He has a certain marketability to his name. It can’t be done without his consent,” the counsel said.

The court was told that merchandise in nature of mugs, signed posters, bags were being sold on the Internet in violation of Shroff’s rights.

The lawyer for the plaintiff also said certain derogatory and objectionable content was also available as memes, morphed images etc.

“All are using his name, images and earning huge money. This is all defamatory stuff...there are distasteful dirty words in voice over. There is nothing legitimate about any of this,” added the counsel.

The lawyer informed that certain defendants have now discontinued the unauthorised use of Shroff’s personality traits.

In support of his case, Shroff’s counsel relied on orders passed by the high court in similar lawsuits by actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor.

#Amitabh Bachchan #Anil Kapoor


