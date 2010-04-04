Jackie Shroff recalls son Tiger Shroff's childhood tantrums on DID L'il Masters 5

Veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff shared fond memories of his son Tiger Shroff as a child when he recently appeared as a special guest on the show DID L’il Masters 5. He was amazed by Srishti’s performance on the track Aaiye Aa Jaiye. Later, she got selected as one of the Fantastic-15 contestants. During a conversation with her mother, Jackie got to know that she was someone who only liked to eat junk food, and everyone hasdto convince her to eat homemade food. This reminded him of his son Tiger’s childhood.

Jackie recalled: “Listening about Srishti reminded me of my son, Tiger, who used to throw the same tantrums when he was a child. I always had to make stories or mix all dal, chawal, ghee, hari mirch, lehsun, nimbu and hing to make him eat homemade food. I used to make balls of this mixture and feed him while taking the names of everyone in the house. There was no other way that he would eat the food cooked at home.”

He added: “I have always loved eating maa ke haath ka khana; my mother used to make food at home and the aroma made us all very hungry. The way my mother used to feed me; I used all those tricks on my son to make him eat homemade food.” — IANS