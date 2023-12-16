Jackie Shroff shares 'from dust to star' journey with 'Hero' clip

ANI
Mumbai, December 16
It's a special day for veteran actor Jackie Shroff as his hit film 'Hero' completed 40 years on Saturday.
Celebrating his four-decade-long journey, Jackie took to Instagram and shared a video featuring memorable moments from the film.
"From Dust to Star...#Hero #40years," he captioned the post.
Check out the post:
View this post on Instagram
Directed by Subhash Ghai, 'Hero' also starred Meenakshi Seshadri and late actors Amrish Puri, Shammi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar.
Ghai also celebrated the 40th anniversary of 'Hero'.
"Today celebrating 40 years of our HERO 1983 launched many of us as-banner as Mukta arts pvt ltd - Jackie Shroff n Meenaxi Sheshadri - Saroj khan. N her first Filmfare award- singer RESHMA immortal song- singer Anuradha podwal n Manhar Udhas- flute theme by hari prasad chaurasia luxmikant Pyarelal- ran 75 weeks including chennai Tamilnad- remakes of hero in all south languages were super hit- And finally mukta arts ltd today Congratulations to every one connected with HERO today n yesterday. Feel blessed. ," he wrote.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
'Hero' won hearts not only with its story but also with its music. Each and every song added to the charm of Hero, whether it was 'Pyar Karne Wale Kabhi Darte Nahin', 'Tu Mera Janu Hai' or 'Ding Dong Oh Baby Sing A Song'. The music was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.
Of course, Jackie's acting skills were commendable. The film turned him into an overnight star.
At the moment, Jackie is being lauded for his performance in Prime Video's film 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka'. In the film, he shares screen space with Neena Gupta.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda poli...
Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels
Despite hi-tech set-up, alarms didn’t go off when gas canist...
Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD
After 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, a group of Akali leaders,...
2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una
The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Satur...
Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan
The former RBI chief says if the country does not grow faste...