Jackie Shroff urges fans to respect their bodies, but the way he asks will leave you in splits

New Delhi, August 23

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, on Tuesday, urged his fans to respect their bodies in the funniest way.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Hero' actor shared a post, which he captioned in a funny way and wrote, "Bhidu Jhukna seekh." Through the post, the 'Ram Lakhan' actor urged his fans to respect their bodies. The post reads, "Respect your body. Touch your feet daily."

Soon after Jackie shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with laughing emoticons.

"Caption se bhi swag dikhta hai" a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Allu arjun ko samjhana padengaa..."

"Pushpa jhukeg nahi sala," another fan wrote.

The 'Ram lakhan' actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for the past 40 years and has appeared in over 200 films. He won his first Best Actor Filmfare Award in 1990 for his performance in the film 'Parinda'.

Jackie was recently seen in actor Aditya Roy Kapur's action thriller film 'Rashtra Kavach OM', which failed to impress the audience at the box office. The film is now streaming on the OTT platform 'Zee5'.

He will be next seen in a horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot', alongside Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment, the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022, and will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Arjun Kapoor's dark comedy film 'Kuttey'.

Directed by Kapil Verma, the film also starred Sanjana Sanghi and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles.

