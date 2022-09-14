Jacqueline Fernandez appears before Delhi Police in connection with Sukesh extortion case

PTI

New Delhi, September 14

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday appeared before Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in connection with an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said.

Fernandez joined the probe after being issued the third summons, they said.

The actor was accompanied by Pinki Irani who allegedly introduced her to Chandrashekhar, a senior police officer said.

Pinky Irani arrives at Economic Offences Wing in New Delhi. PTI

Fernandez had been asked to join the probe on Monday but cited prior commitments and sought another date.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.

According to the ED, Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar.

#enforcement directorate #jacqueline fernandez