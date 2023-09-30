Jacqueline Fernandez is having fun with Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme in Italy, asks fans to take a guess

Mumbai, September 30
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a picture posing with action legend Jean-Claude Van Damme from Italy.
The picture comes a day after Jacqueline was seen with US pop star Selena Gomez in Tuscany. This has led to chatter about the ‘Housefull' actress' debut internationally.
In the picture with Selena, which was shared by one Caroline Franklin, the caption read: "Tuscany mems".
To which, Jacqueline replied: “Best days ever!”
Here's a picture with Selena Gomez that Jacqueline shared:
View this post on Instagram
On Friday, Jean Claude took to his Instagram handle and shared a joint post with Jacqueline.
The caption reads: “Having fun in Italy. Take a guess #vacation #fashion #fun.”
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen with Sonu Sood in ‘Fateh'.
The film follows a former gangster who is hired to guard a young woman named Jacqueline. In order to keep her safe, Fateh must employ all of his abilities while simultaneously attempting to learn the truth about the threats made against her.
It is directed by Vaibhav Misra.
