Jacqueline Fernandez speaks about the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is currently facing the worst economic crisis. Jacqueline Fernandez, who is a Sri Lankan national, took to her social media handle to talk about the issue. She wrote, “As a Srilankan, it is heartbreaking to see what my country and countrymen are going through. I have been flooded with a lot of opinions since this began from around the world. I would say do not be too quick to pass a judgement and vilify any group based on what is shown. The world and my people do not need another judgement, they need empathy and support.”

She adds, “Two-minutes of silent prayer for their strength and well-being will bring you much closer to them than a comment based on a loose grasp of the situation. To my country and countrymen, I am hoping this situation comes to an end soon and through means which are peaceful and for the benefit of the people. Praying for strength to those dealing with this. Peace to all.”