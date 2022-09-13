Jacqueline Fernandez to face long list of questions ahead of summons in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

ANI

New Delhi, September 13

The Delhi Police has prepared a long list of questions for Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case.

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police will on Wednesday question Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case allegedly involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline has been summoned to join the investigation at the EOW office at Mandir Marg at around 11 am on Wednesday.

A police official said they have prepared a list of questions to be answered by Jacqueline.

The questions were based on her relationship with Sukesh and the gifts she got from him. She will also questioned about the number of times she had met or contacted Sukesh over phone during that period, the officer added.

The EOW has also summoned Pinky Irani to join the investigation. Irani had apparently helped Sukesh to contact Jacqueline.

According to sources, Pinky and Jacqueline might be confronted during questioning to get more clarity in the case.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate named Jacqueline in their chargesheet in the money laundering case that involves Sukesh.

The enforcement agency chargesheet stated that actor Jacqueline knew about Sukesh's involvement in criminal cases but she chose to overlook his criminal past and got indulged in financial transactions with him.

"The set of questions prepared for Jacqueline are different from the ones asked to Nora Fatehi, who was earlier called for questioning into the case," said another officer.

They are yet to establish if both the actors involved in the case were aware of each other receiving gifts, the officer added.

