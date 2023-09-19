 Jada Pinkett Smith debuts new pink hair colour to celebrate her b'day : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Jada Pinkett Smith debuts new pink hair colour to celebrate her b'day

Jada Pinkett Smith debuts new pink hair colour to celebrate her b'day

Jada Pinkett Smith has been open about living with alopecia

Jada Pinkett Smith debuts new pink hair colour to celebrate her b'day

Jada Pinkett Smith turns 52. Instagram/jadapinkettsmith



IANS

Los Angeles, September 19

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith updating fans about her journey with alopecia, debuted a new pink hair color to celebrate her birthday.

The former ‘Red Table Talk' host, who turned 52 recently, showed her 11.4 million Instagram followers that she's now given her hair a refreshing new pale pink colour, with her now actually having some good hair growth, marking the total improvement.

"This ain't noth'n but a birthday sherbet surprise within a Virgo sunrise (sic)", Pinkett Smith posted, along with a self-portrait of the actress staring into the camera with her head resting against her fingers, showcasing her shining new hue of pink cropped hairdo, accentuating and complementing her manicure.

Check it out:

In the photo, Pinkett Smith, who has been open about living with alopecia for a while now kept her makeup minimal, with well-shaped brows to highlight her eyes and a translucent gloss on her lips, paired with a chic black turtleneck and silver hoop earrings, People reported.

The post drew birthday messages from celebrities, including DJ Jazzy Jeff, the former musical partner of Pinkett Smith's husband Will Smith. "Happy Birthday My Sister!!!!" DJ Jazzy Jeff wrote. "Hbd sis ," Lauren London added.

Back on August 7, she shared two selfies on Instagram.

In the first photo, her head appeared to be shaved, while in the second, her hair was bleached blonde and improved a shade more, as it began to grow. “This hair here is act'n like it's try'n a make a comeback. Still have some trouble spots but - we'll see,” she captioned the post.

Check it out:

Pinkett Smith first opened up during an episode of ‘Red Table Talk' in 2018 that she was losing her hair.

“A lot of people have been asking why I've been wearing turbans," she said. "Well, I haven't talked about it. It's not easy to talk about, but I am going to talk about it.”

“I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?' ” she continued. “It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That's why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it.”

“My hair has been a big part of me,” she added. “Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual and having the choice to have hair or not. And then one day to be like, ‘Oh my god, I might not have that choice anymore.' "

She concluded: "Now at this point, I can only laugh. Y'all know I've been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that."

#Instagram

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

2
Punjab

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

3
Punjab

India-Canada row: What are the implications and at stake for Sikhs

4
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

5
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

6
Punjab

India rejects Canada's big charge on Sikh activist Nijjar killing

7
Entertainment

Tamil actor Vijay Antony's daughter found hanging at home

8
Diaspora

The link between Justin Trudeau's allegations, his political survival and 'near-unprecedented' rates of disapproval

9
World

Family says 14-year-old daughter discovered phone taped to back of toilet seat on flight to Boston

10
Punjab

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.5 crore in cash, gold ornaments

Don't Miss

View All
India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
Punjab

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

Top News

Canada not looking to ‘provoke’ India, says PM Trudeau; urges New Delhi to take killing of separatist Sikh leader seriously

'Canada not looking to provoke India, but... ': PM Trudeau's fresh message to New Delhi

Trudeau's comments come hours after Canada and India expelle...

Govt lists women’s reservation bill for introduction in Lok Sabha

First agenda of new Parliament: Govt tables Nari Shakti Bill for 33% political reservation to women

Modi says ‘God chose me for pure deeds’; acrimony marks the ...

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

India summons the Canadian High Commissioner

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...

The link between Justin Trudeau’s allegations, his political survival and ‘near-unprecedented’ rates of disapproval

The link between Justin Trudeau's allegations, his political survival and 'near-unprecedented' rates of disapproval

Trudeau’s existing woes--high housing/living cost, inflation...


Cities

View All

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 new CIA staff police stations come up, to help check crime

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala; SGPC takes notice

Sanitation, stray menace, waterlogging need attention in Ward number 51

Remove encroachments from Ranjit Avenue area: High Court to AIT

CBI arrests CA in Chandigarh on bribery charge

CBI arrests CA in Chandigarh on bribery charge

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Traffic Mgmt System: 10 lakh traffic challans issued in 17 months

Chandigarh's IAF Heritage Centre expansion plans hit maintenance hurdle

Former PGI doctor held for 'raping' staff nurse

When women can be posted in Siachen, men can also work as nurses in Army: Delhi High Court

When women can be posted in Siachen, men can also work as nurses in Army: Delhi High Court

Speeding car kills 2, including policeman, in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

2 brothers held with Rs 1-crore heroin

Man shoots self dead at home in south Delhi

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Traffic violators greeted with roses by Jalandhar police, requested to obey rules

Trader shot dead in Phagwara

Man held for snatching cash, mobile

6 booked for murder bid, rioting

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.51 crore cash, gold ornaments

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.5 crore in cash, gold ornaments

Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

Ex-Akali minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, wife drugged, residence robbed in Ludhiana

Rs 1,000-crore push to infra development in Ludhiana district

Local actor rises to fame as Punjabi film ‘Dear Jassi’ wins award at Toronto International Film Festival

Patiala soldier Pardeep Singh’s last rites performed in native village; was killed in Ananatnag Operation

Patiala soldier Pardeep Singh cremated with full military honours; was killed in Ananatnag Operation

Girl student’s death: Punjabi University protest suspended after Patiala admn assures pupils of probe

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala; SGPC takes notice

Patiala: Mata Kaushalya Hospital to be Punjab’s first model facility, says minister

ASI restores ‘samadh’ of 1780s in Patiala's Army area