Jada Pinkett Smith opens up on Will Smith's reaction to rumours about his sexuality

ANI

Washington, November 17

Actor and host Jada Pinkett Smith shared how Will Smith reacted to rumours about his sexuality, as per a report in 'People'.

After an allegation about Will and actor Duane Martin having a sexual relationship made rounds on social media this week, a representative for Will said in a statement, "This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false."

According to People magazine, the allegation was made on Unwine with Tasha K by Brother Bilal, who claimed that years ago he walked in on Smith, 55, and Martin having sex. (Cardi B previously won a defamation lawsuit against the YouTuber LaTasha Kebe, aka Tasha K.)

Jada, 52, addressed the rumor while on The Breakfast Club in an episode that debuted Thursday: "Let me just say this: It's ridiculous, right? And it's nonsense."

During a recent interview with Unwine With Tasha K, a man named Brother Bilal claimed that he witnessed Smith and Martin, 58, having sex years ago.

On Will's reaction to Brother Bilal's claim, Jada said her husband is "always gonna find the funny," adding that she and Will "laughed about it." "You have to because it's absolutely ridiculous, you know what I'm saying. So all you have is, you just gotta laugh about it. And it's unfortunate," she said.

"He was like, 'Do you believe this s---?' " she said. "But we just laughed about it."

Jada said Brother Bilal "tried a shakedown, a money shakedown, that didn't work. We're gonna take legal action. Because it's one thing to have your opinion about somebody, versus just making up salacious, malicious stories. So that's actionable. So we gon' roll with that."

Brother Bilal did not respond to People's request for comment.

A source close to the Smith family told People that Will and Jada -- who mark 26 years of marriage next month -- have "dealt with and ignored innuendo and homophobic rumors for years." "Will and Jada are united that this is just another person trying to use their fame for advancement. They will sue him," the source added.

Jada spoke on the years of conjecture about her and Will's sexuality in her recently released book Worthy.

She said she could only "sit back and shake my head" as it "got so ridiculous" with people claiming "we were both gay and playing as each other's beards, or that we were sleeping with whomever we chose, whenever we chose to." "There have always been rumors that I'm gay -- that I like women," wrote Jada. She added that she "had a few sexual experiences with women, only to realize that when it comes to sex, I love men," reported People.

