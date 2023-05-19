Jahnvi Kapoor turns into a mermaid as she narrates ‘machhli jal ki rani’ poem to her young fans

Chandigah, May 19
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor surprises her young fans as she turns into a mermaid for the promotion of upcoming movie ‘The Little Mermaid’. She took to her Instagram account to share a video with magical realism.
In the video, Janhvi steps into the magical world of Princess Ariel as a fan and magically fits into it for her young fans as she recites… 'Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai hai….'
Watch the video:
View this post on Instagram
‘ The Little Mermaid’ directed by Rob Marshall, features Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Noma Dumezweni, and Jude Akuwudike.
Disney India is set to release 'The Little Mermaid' on May 26 in English.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sebi probe into Adani drew blank: Supreme Court-appointed panel
Says it cannot conclude any regulatory failure around Adani ...
NCB ex-officer Sameer Wankhede, accused of demanding Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan, skips CBI questioning in Aryan Khan case, moves HC
It is alleged that Wankhede and others demanded the bribe no...
AP CJ Prashant K Mishra, senior advocate KV Viswanathan take oath as Supreme Court judges
CJI DY Chandrachud administers oath of office to the newly a...
Bihar asked to produce original records on remission granted to ex-MP Anand Mohan in murder case
The bench tells advocate Manish Kumar, appearing for the Bih...