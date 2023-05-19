Jahnvi Kapoor turns into a mermaid as she narrates ‘machhli jal ki rani’ poem to her young fans

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigah, May 19

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor surprises her young fans as she turns into a mermaid for the promotion of upcoming movie ‘The Little Mermaid’. She took to her Instagram account to share a video with magical realism.

In the video, Janhvi steps into the magical world of Princess Ariel as a fan and magically fits into it for her young fans as she recites… 'Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai hai….'

Watch the video:

‘ The Little Mermaid’ directed by Rob Marshall, features Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Noma Dumezweni, and Jude Akuwudike.

Disney India is set to release 'The Little Mermaid' on May 26 in English.

