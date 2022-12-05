Jai Ho: This electric guitar rendition of Jana Gana Mana will make you groove with pride for India

Kohima, December 5

Social media is set ablaze with this electrifying rendition of the Indian National Anthem performed at the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland.

The Adviser to Nagaland's Chief Minister, Abu Metha, took to Twitter to share a clip of an electric-guitar rendition of "Jana Gana Mana" from the annual festival.

"The #Nagaland way of rocking the #NationalAnthem .. JAI HO ..", Mr. Abu wrote, accompanied by a video of guitarist Imnainla Jamir taking to the stage and playing the chords of the National Anthem on her electric guitar. Various dignitaries stood behind Jamir as she performed, with a large screen showcasing a waving Indian flag.

Jamir's performance was met with acclaim from netizens who left a number of comments appreciating the guitarist under Abu's post.

"Amazing, goosebumps!" a user wrote.

"Awesome, Awesome, Awesome! Too happy to listen. Lady with great guitar skills. Will listen over and over. Jai Hind!" another user chimed in.

In appreciation of the talent coming from the North-Eastern state, a user wrote, "Mind blowing That's the Spirit and talent of Nagaland hats of to all The Real Talent of our naga brothers and sister Fantabulous show".

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the 23rd edition of the Hornbill Festival at Naga heritage village in Nagaland, informed officials on Thursday.