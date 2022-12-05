Jai Ho: This electric guitar rendition of Jana Gana Mana will make you groove with pride for India

Kohima, December 5
Social media is set ablaze with this electrifying rendition of the Indian National Anthem performed at the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland.
The Adviser to Nagaland's Chief Minister, Abu Metha, took to Twitter to share a clip of an electric-guitar rendition of "Jana Gana Mana" from the annual festival.
"The #Nagaland way of rocking the #NationalAnthem .. JAI HO ..", Mr. Abu wrote, accompanied by a video of guitarist Imnainla Jamir taking to the stage and playing the chords of the National Anthem on her electric guitar. Various dignitaries stood behind Jamir as she performed, with a large screen showcasing a waving Indian flag.
The #Nagaland way of rocking the #NationalAnthem .. JAI HO ..— abu metha (@abumetha) December 2, 2022
Artist : Ms. Imnainla Jamir
Concept : @TafmaNagaland #HornbillFestival @PMOIndia @narendramodi @HMOIndia @AmitShah @rashtrapatibhvn @VPSecretariat @jagdishmukhi pic.twitter.com/kqMq0frov2
Jamir's performance was met with acclaim from netizens who left a number of comments appreciating the guitarist under Abu's post.
"Amazing, goosebumps!" a user wrote.
"Awesome, Awesome, Awesome! Too happy to listen. Lady with great guitar skills. Will listen over and over. Jai Hind!" another user chimed in.
In appreciation of the talent coming from the North-Eastern state, a user wrote, "Mind blowing That's the Spirit and talent of Nagaland hats of to all The Real Talent of our naga brothers and sister Fantabulous show".
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the 23rd edition of the Hornbill Festival at Naga heritage village in Nagaland, informed officials on Thursday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Assembly Elections 2022: Poll of exit polls gives Gujarat, Himachal to BJP in record wins
Voting for final phase of Gujarat polls ends, counting of vo...
‘Drugs problem increasing, youth will be finished’, says SC, asks Punjab to check illicit liquor manufacture and trade
‘You (government) are only filing FIRs, but according to you...
Gujarat polls: 59 pc turnout till 5 pm on 93 Assembly seats in Phase 2; PM Modi, Amit Shah cast votes
Final voting figure expected to rise further as collecting d...
Exit polls predict clear win for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi municipal polls
BJP ruling civic bodies since 2007, won 181 of total 270 mun...
Centre wants Delhi-Centre power row to be referred to larger Supreme Court bench
The Delhi govt opposes the Centre's plea saying it will only...