Jaideep Ahlawat on working in web series, Bloody Brothers

ZEE5’s original series Bloody Brothers is set to premiere on March 18. The web series star Jaideep Ahlawat, Shruti Seth, Zeeshan Ayyub and Tina Desai in the key roles. Talking about the show Jaideep Ahlawat said, “Working with Zeeshan, Shruti and Tina was amazing. I, of course, have more scenes with Shruti as she is playing my onscreen wife and Zeeshan is playing my brother, very less scenes with Tina however you will easily witness the chemistry and relationship that all four of us share offscreen as well.”
The show is an adaption of the British mystery thriller Guilt.
